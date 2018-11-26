Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 12,465 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $874,472,000 after buying an additional 481,489 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,430,000 after acquiring an additional 370,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 345,391 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 653,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $130,256,000 after acquiring an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.90, for a total value of $1,463,405.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,749 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.41.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/shell-asset-management-co-buys-12465-shares-of-f5-networks-inc-ffiv.html.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.