Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.61.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $100.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

