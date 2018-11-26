Siemens AG (SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SIEGY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,565. Siemens has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.