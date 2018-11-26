Sino Agro Food (SIAF) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Critical Comparison

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Agro Food -11.74% 3.46% 3.12% Pingtan Marine Enterprise 38.24% 15.62% 10.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Agro Food $198.17 million 0.06 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 2.90 $29.65 million N/A N/A

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sino Agro Food.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sino Agro Food does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sino Agro Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sino Agro Food has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sino Agro Food and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise beats Sino Agro Food on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc. operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in growing and selling Hylocereus Undatus (HU) flowers; and drying, value added processing, and selling HU flower products. In addition, the company engages in the sheep cultivation activities; development of restaurants; plantation of crops and pastures; and distribution of imported meat and seafood. Further, it operates as an engineering and consulting company that builds and operates agriculture and aquaculture farms. The company was formerly known as A Power Agro Agriculture Development, Inc. and changed its name to Sino Agro Food, Inc. in December 2007. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

