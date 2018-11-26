Sito Mobile (SITO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SITO Mobile Limited is a technology based mobile solutions provider. The Company provides wireless application development, publishing and distribution. It offers mobile location-based advertising and mobile messaging platforms that enable brands, agencies, and retailers to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response. SITO Mobile Limited, formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc., is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sito Mobile from $4.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Sito Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:SITO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Sito Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.78.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sito Mobile will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the second quarter worth $1,830,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sito Mobile by 147.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sito Mobile by 183.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

