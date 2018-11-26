Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.80. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,421. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $237.20 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

