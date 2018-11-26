Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $161,826,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,484,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,446. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

