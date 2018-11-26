Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 21,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 662,120 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,746,000 after acquiring an additional 366,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 504,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,393,000 after acquiring an additional 335,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,207. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

