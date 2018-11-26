SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,752 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom comprises 0.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 17,063,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after buying an additional 1,554,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after buying an additional 451,986 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,250,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,710,000 after buying an additional 428,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $28.97.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

