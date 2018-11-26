Slevin (SLEVIN) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Slevin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Slevin has a total market cap of $4,505.00 and $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slevin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Slevin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.02920261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00129425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00191707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.08655303 BTC.

Slevin Coin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Buying and Selling Slevin

Slevin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slevin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Slevin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Slevin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.