Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Netflix (NFLX) Share Price

News stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $258.82 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.20.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,058 shares of company stock valued at $88,018,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

