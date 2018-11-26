S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $174.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $162.25 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

