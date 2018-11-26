Sparks (SPK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Sparks has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $23,349.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003759 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks (SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 5,338,197 coins and its circulating supply is 4,510,478 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. The official website for Sparks is www.sparkscoin.io.

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

