SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $263.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $252.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

