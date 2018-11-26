SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $263.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

