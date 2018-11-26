Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,705.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020469 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00036986 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00050206 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.02138533 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

