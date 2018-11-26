Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.20 and last traded at C$40.31, with a volume of 156357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. Barclays decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.11.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Chris Harrs sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total value of C$1,169,460.00.

WARNING: “Spin Master (TOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.20” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/spin-master-toy-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-40-20.html.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.