Spinnaker Trust Has $661,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,763 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.63 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

