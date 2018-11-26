Splunk Inc (SPLK) Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Splunk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

