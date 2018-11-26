Spotify (SPOT) Position Lessened by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $171,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $129.41 on Monday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $120.49 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.96.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

