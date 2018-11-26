SpreadCoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $79,857.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,937,883 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

