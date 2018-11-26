STAAR Surgical (STAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,643.00 and a beta of 2.05. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,238,000 after buying an additional 1,042,724 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,550,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,409,000 after buying an additional 391,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $11,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 46.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $12,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

