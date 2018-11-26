Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 215,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 28,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.98 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

