Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018

Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STML. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STML stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

