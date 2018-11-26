STEX 24-Hour Volume Hits $397.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One STEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00009994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STEX has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. STEX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.02982939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00128939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00191258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.80 or 0.08451438 BTC.

STEX Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico.

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

