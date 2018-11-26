Stonehill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,092,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 13.3% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,430,000 after buying an additional 230,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,178,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,182,000 after buying an additional 361,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 794,800 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,499,000 after buying an additional 245,323 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,160,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVMT stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVMT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

