Stoneridge (SRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 536,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

