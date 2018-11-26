Stringer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Stringer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $49.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

