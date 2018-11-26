Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Receives €66.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.41 ($77.22).

SAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.32 ($57.35). 108,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 52-week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

