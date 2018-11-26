Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $256,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.34 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Signature Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

