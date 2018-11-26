Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 12,974 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Xerox worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

XRX stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

