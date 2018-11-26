Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.62 Million Holdings in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of H & R Block worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.07. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

In other H & R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

