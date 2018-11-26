Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Receives $103.17 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,641,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600,622 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,813,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 507,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 840,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,329,000 after purchasing an additional 134,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,509. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.08. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $103.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.