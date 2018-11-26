Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 386.56 and a quick ratio of 361.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$46.96 and a 12 month high of C$56.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

