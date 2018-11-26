Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 572,169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/suncor-energy-inc-su-shares-sold-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.