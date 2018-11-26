Suncor Energy (SU) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.06.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at C$43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.49 and a 52 week high of C$55.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$3,240,000.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.