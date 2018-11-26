Sunniva (SNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunniva (CVE:SNN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Sunniva to post earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Sunniva (CVE:SNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.47 million during the quarter.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Sunniva from C$39.49 to C$32.02 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.
