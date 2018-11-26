SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $113,732.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.02738263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00127810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.64 or 0.08308024 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

