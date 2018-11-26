Swiss National Bank Has $32.81 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,500 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Michael Kors worth $32,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Michael Kors by 19.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Michael Kors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Michael Kors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,442 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Michael Kors by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KORS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

