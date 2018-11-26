Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $124.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/swiss-national-bank-reduces-position-in-avery-dennison-corp-avy.html.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.