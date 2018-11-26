Syndicate (SYNX) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $780,574.00 and $18,125.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Syndicate has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Syndicate Profile

Syndicate (SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

