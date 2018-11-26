Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Syntel were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Syntel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Syntel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Syntel by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares in the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Syntel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Syntel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 135,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNT opened at $40.99 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNT shares. BidaskClub cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

