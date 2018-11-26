T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,046 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,594,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays cut T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

TMUS stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-shares-sold-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.