Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $96,070,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,898,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 549,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,591,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,211,000 after buying an additional 540,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.95. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

In other news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

