Tavio Capital LLC Sells 19,170 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Tavio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 4.5% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,811,000 after buying an additional 1,374,030 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Humana by 153.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,080 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5,891.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,728 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $237.20 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

