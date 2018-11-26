TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 38.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

AMTD stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

