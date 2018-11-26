TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dollarama (DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock remained flat at $$25.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,649. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.