Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,960,000 after acquiring an additional 828,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,565,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 101.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

VTR stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-decreases-position-in-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.