Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.96 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.36.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

