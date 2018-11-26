Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Mylan stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

